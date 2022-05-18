Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BAMR stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,164. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after purchasing an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,242,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

