Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of BAMR stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 40,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,164. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $85.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
