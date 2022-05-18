Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.93). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,578,000 after buying an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,419,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,427,000 after buying an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,907,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,951,000 after buying an additional 110,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after buying an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,722,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,596,000 after buying an additional 254,286 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

