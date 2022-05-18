Brookline Capital Acquisition Increases Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $31.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Brookline Capital Acquisition from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VERU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 567,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,628,762. Veru has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of -0.58.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Veru had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Veru by 18.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

