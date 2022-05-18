BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Trevor Baldwin Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

