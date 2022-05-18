BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Trevor Baldwin Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Trevor Baldwin bought 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin bought 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.
BRP Group stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
