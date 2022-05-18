BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) CEO Trevor Baldwin Buys 2,559 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 2,559 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $56,963.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,491.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of BRP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $333,302.97.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BRP Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

