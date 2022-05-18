BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider John A. Valentine Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.
BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.