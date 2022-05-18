BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Insider John A. Valentine Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) insider John A. Valentine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,006.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of BRP Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

