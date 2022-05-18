BTIG Research Trims Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Target Price to $5.00

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BTIG Research to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE DNA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,294,068. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 226.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 202,403 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth about $6,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

