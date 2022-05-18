Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BG. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

BG stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 810,666 shares of company stock valued at $86,150,037. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $43,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

