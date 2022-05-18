Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 35.40

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.44) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,578 ($19.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,615.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,771.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($27.48).

In related news, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,197.49). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,420.61).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

