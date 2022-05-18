BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

BW LPG stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 9.02%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

