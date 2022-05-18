Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Up 22.5% in April

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 853,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,089,000 after acquiring an additional 444,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,661,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

