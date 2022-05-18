Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

