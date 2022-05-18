Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 9,992 Shares

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.46. 1,872,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,037. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Callaway Golf by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,613,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $100,564,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

