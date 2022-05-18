Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 14.4% in April

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 245,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $14.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 114.68% and a negative return on equity of 174.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Calyxt by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Calyxt by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Calyxt by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.