Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz Sells 9,947 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total transaction of C$292,469.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

TSE:CCO opened at C$30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.99. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$19.68 and a 52 week high of C$41.05.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.64.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.