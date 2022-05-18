Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 57.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 93,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. Camping World has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.82.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Camping World by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. TheStreet lowered Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Camping World Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.