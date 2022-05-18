Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 246,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.