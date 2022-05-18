Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $44.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 246,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,498. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15.
In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924 in the last three months.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after buying an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Doximity by 559.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Doximity by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
