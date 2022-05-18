Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the April 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 75,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,879. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

