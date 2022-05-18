Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CDPYF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 2,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

