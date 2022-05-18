Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$66.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

