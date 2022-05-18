Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDPYF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $50.47.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

