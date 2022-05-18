Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.17.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.12. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$45.87 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

