Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.17.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,489. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$45.87 and a 52 week high of C$62.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.12. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

