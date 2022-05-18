Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.17.

CAR.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.84. The company had a trading volume of 133,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,489. The firm has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$45.87 and a 12 month high of C$62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.12.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

