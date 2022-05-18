Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.17.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.84. 133,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,489. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$45.87 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.12.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

