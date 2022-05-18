Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.31.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$45.87 and a 52-week high of C$62.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

