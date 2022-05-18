Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.46.

TSE CM opened at C$70.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.97. The firm has a market cap of C$63.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total transaction of C$398,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$635,924.68. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

