Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 169,430 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total transaction of C$24,377,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,364,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total transaction of C$26,096,128.98.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total transaction of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total transaction of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total transaction of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total transaction of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total transaction of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total transaction of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total transaction of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of CNR opened at C$147.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.00 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.74.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

