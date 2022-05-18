Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 180,492 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 180,492 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.58, for a total value of C$26,096,128.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,183,753 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,983,915.12.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81.

On Monday, May 9th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 98,494 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.29, for a total value of C$14,409,051.69.

On Friday, May 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

Shares of CNR opened at C$147.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$102.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$158.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.74.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

