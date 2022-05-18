Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.74.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$148.34. 1,062,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,885. The firm has a market cap of C$102.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$158.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$158.64. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 16,500 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.41, for a total transaction of C$2,382,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,198,326.24. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 169,430 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.88, for a total value of C$24,377,029.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,364,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,635,050,068.59. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,042,081 shares of company stock worth $155,009,170.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

