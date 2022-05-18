Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Cancom has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $66.12.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

