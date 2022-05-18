Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($60.42) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Cancom stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.50. Cancom has a 12 month low of $65.59 and a 12 month high of $66.12.
