Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Get Cano Health alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CANO. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 120,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health (Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.