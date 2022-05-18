Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.