Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $455.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.66. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
Capital City Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
