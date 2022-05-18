Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

