Capstone Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.
Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Articles
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.