Capstone Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.81.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.03.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

