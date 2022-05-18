Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Raised to C$9.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 3.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,172. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of 3.30 and a 52 week high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.