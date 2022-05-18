Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £20,179.20 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) insider Kristian Lee sold 31,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £20,179.20 ($24,875.74).

LON:CARD opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Card Factory plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.60 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 87.70 ($1.08). The company has a market capitalization of £217.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Card Factory alerts:

About Card Factory (Get Rating)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It operates in two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.