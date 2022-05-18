Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.