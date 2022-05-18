Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Carter Bankshares reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $5,385,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 75,519 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Carter Bankshares has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $360.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.11.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.