Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III Buys 11,800 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.
About Casa Systems (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
