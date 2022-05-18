Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III Buys 11,800 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $47,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,599.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Casa Systems (Get Rating)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.