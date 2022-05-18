Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

CTLT opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

