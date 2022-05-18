Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 241,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 174,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

