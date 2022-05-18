C&C Group (LON:CCR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 288 ($3.55) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get C&C Group alerts:

CCR opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £842.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.25. C&C Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 219.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.