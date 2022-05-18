CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,840,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 7,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,107,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

