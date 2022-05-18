CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,717,000 after buying an additional 989,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,491,000 after purchasing an additional 433,745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,233,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.