CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Update

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CDTI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

About CDTi Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.