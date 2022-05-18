Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.81.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $155.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.20. Celanese has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

