Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

5/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,758 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

