Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) recently:
- 5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “
- 5/5/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2022 – Cellectar Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.