Cellectis (CLLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00.

5/11/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

5/10/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

4/28/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 10,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,649. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

