Cellectis (CLLS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 5/18/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – Cellectis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $7.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 5/10/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “
- 4/28/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2022 – Cellectis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/25/2022 – Cellectis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 10,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,649. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $16.86.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 312.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
