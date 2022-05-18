Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter worth $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 120,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

